Gladiator II Screenwriter Says The Idea Was To "Invert" The First Film

When the idea of a sequel to Gladiator started floating around, everyone had the same reaction: Where exactly are they planning on going with this? The story had a definitive ending, so what would a sequel look like? This movie has been hanging out in development hell for a very long time, so there have likely been a couple of different ideas throughout its very long development cycle. However, now we know what the thought process behind Gladiator II actually is. Screenwriter David Scarpa did an interview with Empire, and he explained that "The idea was to invert the whole first movie entirely," which isn't an uncommon way of approaching a story like this.

"The first movie starts with Maximus, who's a Roman general battling a barbarian army," Scarpa continued. "My notion was that we would begin the [second] movie looking at a young man who has joined a barbarian army, and he's facing off against the Romans. He has the same unspoken anger and loathing for Rome [as Maximus did], so we're watching echoes of the same man, but almost his opposite number."

The reported budget for Gladiator II is massive and could be north of $300 million. To say that Paramount Pictures needs this movie to do well might be one of the bigger understatement of the fall season. They have an impressive cast, director Ridley Scott hits more than he misses, and the approach to the story sounds like one that could work. Now they just have to stick the landing and probably make at least half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. This is a movie that cannot survive on accolades alone.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.