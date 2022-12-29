Glass Onion: Elon Musk Is "In The Cloud" Of People That Inspired Miles

This article will contain SPOILERS for Glass Onion, so if you haven't had the chance to check out the latest mystery movie on Netflix or during its limited theatrical run, this will go over one of the big reveals in the final moments of the film. It's one of the good reveals, too, so if you're interested in this movie, go and check it and we'll see you back here after you've enjoyed yourself.

When watching Glass Onion, it's fairly obvious that the film is drawing inspiration from real-life people and situations. The "getaway at a private island" situation is ripped straight from the infamous Kardashian birthday party, and all of the various "disrupters" could be inspired by many different people. However, the timing of the film and the final reveal that Miles Bron, the eccentric tech billionaire that everything thought was a genius, was actually a complete idiot could not have come at a better time. Just as the movie was coming out, everyone in the world realized that Elon Musk is also an idiot as we watched him spectacularly flame out after buying the hellsite known as Twitter. During an interview with The Atlantic, director and writer Rian Johnson was asked if Miles was inspired by Musk specifically.

"He was in the cloud of people it was about," Johnson explained. "But you gotta think, back in 2020, all of the current unpleasantness was a long way off. And also, I found very quickly that it became very boring if I started thinking too specifically about anybody. What was interesting was our weird relationship in American society to [these kinds of people], where we want to hate them, but we also want to kind of believe they're Willy Wonka. The very American, natural instinct to mistake wealth for wisdom and competency."

The timing is really the thing that made the comparisons work; if you really wanted to make a one-to-one comparison, Miles is a lot closer to Mark Zuckerberg than Musk, but it made the movie a lot funnier to watch. Sometimes, the comedy of real life is so much funnier than anything the best writer in the world could ever come up with. Edward Norton, who played Miles, even said during the virtual press conference that he thought it was "sort of like Carly Simon's song 'You're So Vain (You'll Probably Think This Song is About You,' I think that there's a lot of tech Illuminati who probably will and should think that it's in reference to them. Men and women." When it comes to the balancing act of making these larger-than-life characters work, Johnson specifically said that Norton is the reason that Miles came together.

"Just casting [Edward Norton] in the part went a long way toward grounding it," Johnson explained. "On the page, the part is so big that he could afford to play it straight. I like that word, brassy. It is like we're using the brass section a little bit more on this one. For me, I was a little bit nervous about that. But once I realized what this was going to be about, your voice naturally raises a few decibels."

The fact that Nortan plays Miles completely straight is absolutely the reason why the reveal at the end of Glass Onion, and how he is eventually brought down, is both as amusing and as cathartic as it is. The rules for bringing down the 1% aren't the same as the rest of us, but maybe some other tech billionaires will have their Mona Lisa moments soon. Perhaps without destroying priceless art, though.

