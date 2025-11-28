Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been released. The film will hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

Disney gears up marketing efforts for Avatar: Fire and Ash following Zootopia 2's box office success.

James Cameron returns audiences to Pandora with a fresh chapter in the blockbuster Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters December 19, 2025, aiming for another global hit.

Now that Zootopia 2 is out and absolutely killing it at both the domestic and international box offices, Disney marketing is about to shift in a very big way. They want another big domestic and international hit next month with Avatar: Fire and Ash. The third film is in a very interesting place in terms of hype. The first one was unlike anything people had seen, and the second had the weight of so many years of delays on it. This one has not much else going for it at all in terms of a gimmick. This is the first time an Avatar movie is going to have to stand completely on its own, and it's going to be extremely telling. If nothing else, the movie remains stunningly beautiful, and while the new international poster that IMP Awards got their hands on is very busy, they are attempting to capture all of the visual glory that is this series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

