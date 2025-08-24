Posted in: IFC, Movies | Tagged: Good Boy, ifc

Good Boy: IFC Expands The Theatrical Release Following Viral Success

Following the viral success of the trailer, IFC has expanded the theatrical release of the upcoming supernatural thriller, Good Boy.

Article Summary IFC expands the theatrical release of Good Boy after the trailer goes viral online

Going viral boosts hype, but history shows digital buzz may not guarantee box office success

Good Boy benefits from a lower budget, increasing the chance for indie success in theaters

The expanded release highlights a win for independent films, set to open in October 2025

Well, this is good but possibly worrying news. There are a lot of benefits and cons to going viral on the internet. One of them is that the internet is the worst and largely was a mistake, but the big one is that clicks online do not translate to sales of objects. You can look no further than the pile of failed influencer-fronted businesses because, despite having millions of followers, none of that translated into the real world. We've seen this happen with movies, too. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World made a massive splash at San Diego Comic-Con; the Hall H panel was on fire and getting a ton of digital ink online. However, once the film came out, it failed to even hit its budget. Sony recently played themselves and thought the viral success of Morbius meant that people would pay to see that movie again. We all know how that went. So when word came down, according to IndieWire, that IFC has expanded the theatrical release of Good Boy because of the viral success, we can be excited while also being cautious.

One advantage of Good Boy over the previously mentioned films is its much smaller budget. When you only need to make back a little to break even, it doesn't really matter whether viral success is an illusion. This is why realistic budgeting is important. Either way, if it gets more people out to support independent movies like Good Boy and other smaller films, which are opening in October, then things are working the way they are supposed to. Check out where independent movies are playing in your area and take a trip down there sometime this fall. They are going to have the interesting titles.

Good Boy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant's grim death. When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.

Good Boy, directed by Ben Leonberg, stars Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, Stuart Rudin, Hunter Goetz, Anya Krawcheck, and Indy as Himself. It will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!