Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Archie Madekwe, film, gran turismo, neill blomcamp

Gran Turismo Actor on the Intensity of Race Sequences

One of the stars of Sony's Gran Turismo is sharing new details about the intense race sequences that gave him even more respect for drivers.

Gran Turismo is already swerving through the box office with enough traction to dethrone Warner Bros.'s juggernaut adaptation of Barbie (though it was only a matter of time), reaffirming audiences love for an established property regardless of concept. And while the recent videogame-to-film version of Gran Turismo might have been a lot safer than the average real-life race, one of the actors responsible for an all-important role is sharing a few unique details that gave him a greater respect for race car drivers.

While speaking to Collider about the film's release, Gran Turismo actor Archie Madekwe detailed the specific challenges he faced during production, explaining, "But, I mean, it was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done, being in that car. I have so much respect for all race car drivers. It is painful; it is taxing physically. I would be wringing out my clothes with sweat by the end of it; I'd be throwing up getting out of the cars being in the cars. It was one of the most physically taxing things I've ever done, and thank god I love the film, and it was not in vain [laughs], because if I had walked away and I hated the film, I would have been– I don't know what I would have done. But director Neill Blomkamp] flew in to watch the film with me, and I turned to him and just said, 'Thank god, dude. Thank god it's good. It's so good!' [Laughs]."

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on August 25, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!