Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, gran turismo, national cinema day, Weekend Box Office

Gran Turismo Wins National Cinema Day Weekend Box Office

Gran Turismo won the Weekend Box Office over Barbie, as theaters celebrated National Cinema Day on Sunday.

After the dust cleared, Gran Turismo won the weekend box office, denying Barbie a return to the top spot. Depending on who you ask, though *cough Warner Bros*, they goosed the numbers by including preview screening numbers in its weekend total of $17.3 million. Every studio does that now so that Sony can claim their victory. National Cinema Day on Sunday raised everyone's numbers over where they were heading through the weekend and saved what looked like a pretty weak box office. Schools started back, and the weather was terrible in the middle of the country. We are still waiting for the final numbers about just how good National Cinema Day made the numbers, but we can already call it a success.

Gran Turismo Can't Win Two Weeks In A Row, However

Barbie may have lost to Gran Turismo, but it keeps on winning anyway. With its $15.1 million this weekend, it officially became the highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros.'s 100-year history, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part Two. What a staggering achievement worthy of another bow by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Third place went to last week's winner Blue Beetle, hanging in there with a great hold at -49% for $12.7 million. Fourth saw Oppenheimer add $9 million and send it to the $300 million mark domestically, and rounding out the top five was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with $6.1 million.

The weekend box office top five for August 25th:

Gran Turismo- $17.3 million Barbie- $15.1 million Blue Beetle- $12.7 million Oppenheimer- $9 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- $6.1 million

Next weekend, The Equalizer 3 will open at number one, and I see it hitting the $30 million mark. And keep an eye on BC this week for our summer movie wrap-up now that the summer box office is in the rearview. Spoiler: We got a lot wrong this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!