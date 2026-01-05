Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – Final Trailer Features A Somber Tone

Lionsgate released the final trailer for Greenland 2: Migration, which features a very somber tone and some of the early positive reactions.

Lionsgate has released the final trailer for Greenland 2: Migration , and it features a very somber tone, including some wording and a shot that seems to imply that both of the Garrity parents might not be making it out of this film alive. That wouldn't be that surprising considering the genre, but this movie is already doing different things, so maybe we can avoid the "sacrificing parent" trope. We also got some of the early reactions to the film in the trailer as well and they are very positive. Lionsgate had another rough year in 2025, and kicking off 2026 with a movie that is critically well-received is a win that this studio desperately needs.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

