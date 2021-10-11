Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Will Poulter As Adam Warlock

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is gearing up for production right now, and a huge addition to the cast has been made. Deadline has confirmed that Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock, teased in the after-credits scene at the end of Vol. 2. James Gunn is returning to write and direct the sequel and has been sharing stacks of concept storyboards on his Instagram page for weeks now. Production on the highly-anticipated sequel is expected to begin in November. Poulter has been seen in The Revenant, Detroit, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Midsommar.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Having Adam Warlock Was A Lock

While we do not know anything plot-wise about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the moment, Deadline had a quick refresher of that end credits scene: "The character is first teased in a post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki unveils to her chambermaid the perfect Sovereign she has created to help destroy the Guardians once and for all. Ever since that scene, fans have waited patiently to see who would ultimately play that character with their wishes now granted."

The Guardians of the Galaxy will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder next year, as teased at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Well, maybe not all of them. But most! After that, they will appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, which will shoot at the same time as Vol. 3. I bet anything that they debut Adam Warlock in that special, ala The Star Wars Holiday Special, and how that one debuted Boba Fett in an animated segment. Will that be the case here? I wouldn't put it past Gunn at all to do it that way. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on May 5, 2023.