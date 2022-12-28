Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: HQ Image of Peter and Gamora Released

There are a lot of superhero movies coming out in 2023, but one that feels like it has been a long time coming. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was supposed to come out a long time ago and was even in pre-production when a bunch of idiots acting in bad faith got James Gunn fired from Disney. Disney eventually realized that was a stupid mistake, but not before Warner Bros. and DC wisely stepped in and offered Gunn a gig. Because of that, the final Guardians movie has felt like it wasn't ever going to come out, but it's making its way to the big screen this May. We got our first look at the film earlier this month at CCXP, and the official Disney media site quietly added another image a little while ago. It features Star-Lord and Gamora, or at least the current version of Gamora that is running around. Some closure in that relationship will likely be a central focus of this movie though we still only know the bare bones of the story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.