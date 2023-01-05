Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – New HQ Picture Of The Team Released

Now that 2023 is here, we can start looking toward the many comic book movies that are coming out this year. When we say there is a pile coming out this year, we mean a pile, and that is just from Marvel and DC. On Marvel, at the big screen alone, we have three big titles, and today we're talking about number two that is coming out of the pipeline. We were supposed to have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a long time ago, but a bunch of bad-faith idiots kicked up a fuss, and Disney had a lapse of sanity and fired James Gunn. They eventually hired him back, but not before Warner Bros. scooped Gunn up and basically gave him a blank check to do whatever he wanted and then the keys to the kingdom. However, Gunn is finishing his time at Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We have heard from the beginning that this is a goodbye to this team in this form, and Dave Bautista has already confirmed this is the last time we'll be seeing him. We got a new image of the team released today showing off their matching outfits — adorable.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.