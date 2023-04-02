Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – New TV Spot, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow Marvel has released a new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that teases some new footage, and that tickets go on sale tomorrow.

We are heading into the final month before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out, so it's time for Marvel to kick the marketing into high gear. This is also a reminder that if there is a time that Marvel tends to drop spoilers into its own marketing, it's during these last four weeks and even more so in the last two weeks. So be mindful of what you're watching, and if you want to stay completely spoiler free, it might be time to start filtering your tags on social media. As a reminder, you should always tag spoilers and give people a choice as to whether or not they want to interact with spoilers. That being said, let's move on. We have a new TV spot for the last Guardians film with some new footage. This one is teasing that tickets go on sale tomorrow, but the good news is that while this footage is new, it doesn't appear to be spoiling anything; aside from that, we'll be getting lots of Peter and Nebula banter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.