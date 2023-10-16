Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Fox, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, fox, Kick Ass, Matthew Vaughn

Hall H Got Kick-Ass Distrubution & Reboot Won't Bring Back Characters

Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn teases the new reboot and explains how Hall H helped the original film land a distribution deal.

Comic book movies have been around long enough now that they are starting to mimic the very books they are based on. What was old is new again, and it's all about the reboot. This doesn't just apply to the comic book superheroes that we all think of but also to the things that came in and shook up the genre when it was really starting to go mainstream. One of the films that shook up the genre was Kick-Ass back in 2010, and while the first film was a critical and commercial success, the second one wasn't nearly as beloved, and things have been pretty quiet ever since. However, director Matthew Vaughn was at New York Comic Con (via The Hollywood Reporter) this weekend. He teased the upcoming Kick-Ass reboot and revealed that none of the familiar faces from the first films will return for the reboot–at least, not initially.

"Kick-Ass sort of changed people's perception of what a superhero film is at that time. So we'll be doing it again. So it's none of the characters from the other Kick-Ass," he said. "We'd like to bring them back after the reboot. This reboot is just going off on a tangent that I can't really talk about now. But it's fun."

Kick-Ass was also a film that was considered a massive risk at the time, and Vaughn admitted that he basically bet the farm on the film, and then they couldn't find distribution. If you think about the state of comic book movies in 2010, that isn't that surprising considering what Kick-Ass is, but that was the reality that Vaughn was living in. However, he credits an absolutely insane reaction in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for the reason Hollywood decided that the film was worth the risk.

"It was scary because then we couldn't get any distribution was finished because my agent at the time said, you know, it's not really intelligent if everybody in Hollywood says no, don't go make it because that doesn't mean they're gonna buy it," Vaughn recalled. "Thank God for Hall H, because we showed the movie, or they showed clips of the movie, after Avatar — so I really thought it was a screw. The fans went so crazy that the sheep of Hollywood decided that maybe there was something in here that the fans might like. So they went for it."

And the rest is history. We'll have to see what Vaughn and his team make for the reboot of Kick-Ass, but until then, his new film Argylle is set to be released on February 2, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!