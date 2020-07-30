Halloween, Halloween 4, Halloween 5 Return To Drive-Ins

Michael Myers is coming back to drive-ins near you. Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers are all coming back to drive-ins through October 31st, thanks to a new partnership between Trancas International Films, Compass International Pictures, and CineLife Entertainment. It will be a slow rollout, just like when the original film released back in 1978. This is a restored and remastered print of the original film as well, done under the supervision of none other than Dean Cundey.

Halloween At The Drive-In? Sign Me Up

"In this original film, the villain, Michael Myers, has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30th, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis. In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad breathed new life into the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (which is often ranked as one of the top films in the series), followed by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, both of which feature fan-favorite, Danielle Harris.

Halloween premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens on October 25th, 1978, changing the landscape of horror cinema. It stunned audiences worldwide and has since inspired countless films in the genre. In 2006, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural significance."

Yes, please. I have wanted to watch the original film at a drive-in for ages. While only a couple of them have signed up so far to host these films, you can go here to book or let your voice be heard that you want your local drive-in to participate.