Halloween Ends Hits Digital Services Nov. 15th, 4K December 27th

Halloween Ends, the controversial final entry in the David Gordon Green trilogy, is coming to all digital services on November 15th before getting a 4K Blu-ray release on December 27th. This release will include deleted and extended scenes, a slew of featurettes, and a commentary track with Green and actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell. They play Allyson and Corey in the film. I am sure they will have some interesting things to say. I have wrestled with my feelings about this one for weeks now, and while I still think it doesn't work at all as a finale for Laurie and Michael's story, I love the film we got as well.

Halloween Ends 4K Release Details

"The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying finale as Laurie Strode (Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen. Only one of them will survive."

Here is the list of features:

Deleted and Extended Scenes Michael Shakes Things Up Joan's Bunny Slam Corey Reflects Upon Himself Ronald's Stuck at Work Margo Gets the Boot Joan's Recipe for Disaster

Ending HALLOWEEN – HALLOWEEN could never truly end without a decisive showdown between Laurie and Michael. Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence.

The iconic Jamie Lee Curtis discusses the legacy of Laurie Strode and what playing the character has meant to her. No Place Like Haddonfield – Filmmakers and cast reveal some of the secret ingredients that make HALLOWEEN productions so special and their personal feelings on being a part of such a classic franchise.

A Different Threat – As Haddonfield evolves to a new era, we examine how the evil within has also evolved.

See how various production departments came together to achieve the film's unique visual style. Twisted Deaths – An up-close look at some of the gruesome death scenes.

