Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks How Film Reflects Real Life

Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis has talked a lot about how this new trilogy of films deals with the repercussions of trauma and what it can do to a person's life. Few movie characters have been through more than Laurie Strode has. This next film sounds like it will deal with community trauma head-on. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). Fans were supposed to have already seen what would occur in Halloween Kills a couple of weeks ago, but the pandemic had other ideas. The film will now release next October, with the third film Halloween Ends debuting in October 2022. Curtis was on Sirius XM Radio and had this to say about the latest Halloween.

Halloween Kills Tackles Trauma Head On, Like The First One

"What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then, of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group. It's really, really, really intense."

Halloween Kills, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15h, 2021.