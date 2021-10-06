Michael Myers Is On The Prowl In 20+ New Halloween Kills Images

Halloween Kills news is coming in faster than we can bring it to you. Here is over 20 new images from the film, released online this afternoon. The images run the gamut from Michael Myers on a rampage to looks at all of the returning Halloween cast members from over the years. There are some light spoilers down below, so be wary if you want to stay spoiler-free until next week. If not, check out the images below. There are some killer shots of Michael in there.
Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Karen (Judy Greer), Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Allyson (Andi Matichak) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Karen (Judy Greer) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green
(from left) Karen (Judy Greer), Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and Sheriff Barker (Omar Dorsey) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Karen (Judy Greer) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Judy Greer as Karen in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green
(from left) Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold), Marion (Nancy Stephens, background), Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Lonnie Elam (Robert Longstreet) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold), Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Lonnie Elam (Robert Longstreet) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Michael Myers Looks Like He Is Pissed
"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Michael Myers (aka The Shape, left) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon green.
(from left) Marion (Nancy Stephens) and Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam (right) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Kyle Richards as Lindsey in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Deputy Graham (Brian F. Durkin) and Sheriff Barker (Omar Dorsey) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Marion (Nancy Stephens), Lindsey (Kyle Richards), Vanessa (Carmela McNeal) and Marcus (Michael Smallwood) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
(from left) Andi Matichak, Judy Greer and David Gordon Green on the set of Halloween Kills.
(from left) David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween Kills.
(from left) Director David Gordon Green and Anthony Michael Hall on the set of Halloween Kills.
(from left) Director David Gordon Green and James Jude Courtney on the set of Halloween Kills.
Do you think the Strode women defeat Michael once and for all? Or is there no way since we know Halloween Ends is out next year? We will all find out together in two weeks when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.