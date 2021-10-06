Michael Myers Is On The Prowl In 20+ New Halloween Kills Images

Halloween Kills news is coming in faster than we can bring it to you. Here is over 20 new images from the film, released online this afternoon. The images run the gamut from Michael Myers on a rampage to looks at all of the returning Halloween cast members from over the years. There are some light spoilers down below, so be wary if you want to stay spoiler-free until next week. If not, check out the images below. There are some killer shots of Michael in there.

Michael Myers Looks Like He Is Pissed

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

Do you think the Strode women defeat Michael once and for all? Or is there no way since we know Halloween Ends is out next year? We will all find out together in two weeks when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.