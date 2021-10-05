Halloween Kills: Four New Posters Are Strode Strong

Halloween Kills news is coming in fast and furious right now. Four new posters featuring the Strode women were released this morning, featuring the tag "Three Generations. Strode Strong." The final poster is the three women, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Karen Strode (Judy Greer), and Allyson Strode (Andi Matichak), standing tall in the face of evil. This is a big deal: besides the third film in the series, this is the first time Michael Myers is not featured prominently on the posters for the film. And before you say anything: get out of here with the 1978 original. Not only can you see Michael in the pumpkin (look again, he's there), but the second poster featured his iconic pose on the railing. Check out the new Halloween Kills posters featuring the Strode women standing strong down below.

Ten More Days Till Halloween, Halloween, Halloween…

"The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. Halloween Kills is out October 15th."

I loved everything about these three in the first film, from the broken relationships to the bond that cannot be broken at the end of the film. I do kind of wish that had been it, but oh well. I am ready for these three VS Michael: Round Two.

Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.