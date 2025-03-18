Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Trailer | Tagged: adam sandler, happy gilmore 2, netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 Has A Brand New Trailer As Old Favorites Return

The first trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released this morning. The long, 30-year wait for the film ends July 25 when it debuts on Netflix.

Happy Gilmore 2 is releasing on Netflix on July 25, after a 30-year wait for comedy fans. Adam Sandler is back, as well as Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Ben Stiller, Blake Clark, Paige Spiranac, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and John Daly. It is directed by Kyle Newacheck, who also directed the Sandler Netflix film Murder Mystery. The actor has mostly worked with the streamer over these last few years, and the two have had great success together.

Happy Gilmore 2 Doesn't Need A Plot

I think my favorite thing about this release today is that where Netflix would usually put a plot summary or a detailed synopsis, all they have listed there in all caps is "HAPPY GILMORE IS BACK!". That about sums it up; you do not need anything more than that. I highly doubt that anyone is deciding if they want to watch Happy Gilmore 2 based on some intricate plot point. Of all the Sandler comedies from the 90s, this one lends itself to some kind of sequel, and I have to say I am shocked that it took 30 years to get it done and is a license to print money. Not that it matters to Netflix; they are not putting this into theaters. They should give it a two-week run and rake in the cash. I would be interested to see how much business this takes away from the opening weekend of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as they will both debut on the same weekend.

Happy Gilmore 2 will debut on Netflix on July 25, and based on how many people texted me the trailer this morning, I think every person in my life is going to watch it.

