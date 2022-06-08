Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher & More in the New Black Adam Trailer

The complicated story of how Fawcett's Captain Marvel ended up renamed Shazam and published by DC Comics is fairly well known. But Captain Marvel character Black Adam's jump to the DC Comics universe in a story for the 1977 issue Shazam! #28 written by E. Nelson Bridwell and drawn by Kurt Schaffenberger is another important moment in the history of DC Comics. Many of the storylines of the Shazam! series leaned heavily on Bridwell's encyclopedic knowledge of the original Captain Marvel titles. Numerous characters and concepts from the original Fawcett titles, both famous and obscure, found their way into the DC Comics series. Black Adam himself had made his one and only prior appearance in comics in a story by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck in Marvel Family #1, cover-dated December 1945 from Fawcett. The character had died at the end of that tale. The story by Bridwell and Schaffenberger (who had worked on the Captain Marvel titles for Fawcett during the Golden Age) explains his reappearance and revises the source of the power of ancient Egyptian Teth-Adam to be based on Egyptian gods.

And from that humble beginning, here's the new trailer for this highly-anticipated film, which also features Dr. Fate (first: More Fun Comics #55 by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, cover-dated May 1940), Hawkman (first: Flash Comics #1 by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, cover-dated January 1940), and Atom Smasher (All-Star Squadron #25 by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway, cover-dated September 1983) are all looking pretty good too.

Johnson took to Twitter yesterday to say that "the finishing touches are complete" and "that's a wrap." He says in the video that it's an official wrap, but it's a little unclear if there is anything less to do in terms of post-production.

Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21, 2022.