HBO Max Releases the Final Trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Yesterday, Warner Bros. and HBO Max pulled a bit of a fast one. The first thing they did was release a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is due to hit HBO Max later this week. That isn't that surprising since this is the final push for this movie, and HBO Max invested a lot of time and money into this. They want it to be a success, and promoting it heavily is the best possible way to do that. The new trailer is fairly villain and Superman heavy, which is interesting to watch, and we get some really awesome shots of the first time Darkseid tried to conquer Earth.

The fast one that they pulled was suddenly moving the social media embargo for Zack Snyder's Justice League up almost a full day so critics could say what they think of the movie. This is a smart movie considering they showed the movie to a group of fans who were already posting about it on social media. The final review embargo comes down in just a couple of hours, and it's going to be interesting to see how this shakes out.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has a rumored budget of $70 million dollars, which is frankly an insane amount of money. We'll have to see if this release in any way impacts the subscriber numbers for HBO Max or if everyone who was going to watch this movie already has a subscription when it comes out on March 18th. It'll be the true test to see if the loud voices on social media actually equal profit. We'll have to see, but if this flops or fails to get out of the red, then it'll be extremely unlikely that any other studio will listen to fan demand ever again. So no pressure, Zack Snyder's Justice League.