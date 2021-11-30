Helen Mirren Drops Casting Details About Shazam: Fury of the Gods

The sequel to DC's superhero film Shazam was (at one point in time) just months away from release. Now, we're over a year from Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but that hasn't stopped the cast from offering tidbits to appease our appetites.

With a title as epic as Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the film's choice to bring back the titular character's extended superpowered family, as well as terrifyingly powerful gods, has all the necessary ingredients for greatness. In a new conversation with The Associated Press, one of the film's new stars, Helen Mirren, was asked about her character being categorized as a hero or villain, to which she responded:

"I'm not going to tell you the answer to that," Mirren noted to the publication. "You're going to have to ascertain for yourself. I'm a member of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star in a very short space of time. So there are three of us together, and that was really a great experience because it's so infrequent that you get to spend a whole of a movie with two other women. So often, you're the only woman in the cast. Here we were, a trio, and that was great. I loved it." The confirmation of three goddesses with additional confirmation of Zegler's casting as a key character sets up an exciting future of the Shazam film franchise that we'll just have to wait to see for ourselves in 2023.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, directed by David F. Sandberg, stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Zegler, Mirren, Liu, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D. J. Cotrona, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews. The Shazam sequel is currently slated to be released on June 2, 2023.