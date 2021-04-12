Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Lucy Liu Joins the Cast as Kalypso

The DC universe is coming out swinging with some major players for their upcoming movies. We know that Black Adam just started filming the other day, The Flash is set to start later this month, and the current rumors suggest that Shazam: Fury of the Gods will begin filming next month. That latter one is looking more and more likely as they continue to fill out the main cast. The last casting announcement we learned was that Dame Helen Mirren would play the villainous Hespera, which was already enough for some to get completely on board. Now they have added another awesome name to their cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucy Liu has joined the cast as Kalypso, the sister of Hespera, and another villain in the movie.

Liu has been mostly on television for the last couple of years. She starred in Elementary, the superior modern-day Sherlock Holmes adaptation [don't @ me], and Why Women Kill. She is a fantastic actress, and this is such a good addition to this movie. They have to start production on this one soon because they have a cast of kids you need to shoot before they outgrow their roles. Right now, we don't know anything else about the sequel but consider this movie right at the top of our list when it comes to DC movies. Shazam! is the best DC movie so far [seriously do not @ me], so seeing where they go from here is going to be a ton of fun. It's just a shame we'll have to wait three more years before we finally get to see it. Maybe Warner Bros. will move it up after they finish shooting. Shazam: Fury of the Gods currently has a June 2, 2023 release date.