Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor Hits Shudder Oct. 30th

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor will debut on Shudder October 30th, part of their Devil's Night programming.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor is the big Shudder Halloween premiere this year, debuting on the service on October 30th. This is the fourth film in the franchise, though this is not a prequel or sequel per se, according to director Stephen Cognetti: "Although this is the fourth film in the Hell House LLC series, I want fans to know that this is not a 'part 4' or a prequel. In making the Carmichael Manor, I wanted to create an original story within the Hell House LLC universe yet set it in the present day instead of making a precursor to the original trilogy. As a filmmaker, the Carmichael Manor allowed me to explore some of the themes and origins from the hotel's mythology while introducing new characters and mysteries surrounding the events that took place in 1989 in a stand-alone origin story, one of several I hope to create."

Hell House Is A Perfect Film To Highlight Shudder's Devils' Night Programming

The story takes place in 2021 and follows a group of internet sleuths who travel to the remote Carmichael Manor. Located deep in the woods of Rockland County, New York, the estate is the site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House.

Shudder has a special free 14-day trial code to redeem to celebrate the release of the latest Hell House films. If you are new to the service, you can use the code HELLHOUSELLC4 to grab a free 14-day trial. If you want to have the service for Halloween this year and to watch this film the night it debuts, redeem that code from October 18-21, which is when the offer ends.

