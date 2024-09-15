Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: film, guillermo de toro, hellboy, hellboy 3

Hellboy 3 Isn't Likely Due to its Team Going in "Different Directions"

The creator of the popular Dark Horse Comics title Hellboy suggests that a third film from Guillermo del Toro isn't likely happening.

We know that fans have been hoping for a Hellboy 3 from filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for over two decades now, having earned more than $250 million at the box office between the 2004 and 2008 films. While the third film has basically been labeled as canceled for a few years now, even the original cast (like Hellboy himself, Ron Pearlman) has maintained hopes that the team could eventually find an opportunity to reassemble. However, the creator of the popular Dark Horse Comics character is now suggesting that it's not feasible, seeing as the creative team has since moved on. Here's what we know.

Hellboy 3 Gets a Disappointing Update

During a new interview with Screen Rant, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola was asked if there's any potential for another entry from del Toro, where he admits, "Being able to look back now, I'm very happy about the time I spent with [del Toro]. We had some adventures, and I just think we've both moved on in different directions. When you work on movies, especially if you're on the movie set, there's so much intensity day in, day out with these people — with the actors, with the director — and then when it's over, it's just over. It's a very strange feeling [where] you just go, 'I thought we were friends for life, but I'll never actually see you again,' and, unfortunately, I think that's kind of where del Toro and I are. He's just on another planet. I'm very glad I got to know him and work with him back when working on a movie was five or six guys and not the career he has now. But we still speak or email occasionally."

At this point, it's clear that the second entry wasn't a thrilling collaboration, which has likely halted any chances of moving forward. Still, for longtime Hellboy fans, at least there's the 2019 film Hellboy or the upcoming 2024 film Hellboy: The Crooked Man if you're looking to revisit the character on the big screen.

Before Mignola shared his thoughts, did you have any hopes that a Hellboy 3 was still a possibility?

