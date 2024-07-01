Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: hellboy, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Ketchup Entertainment, mike mignola

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Drops From Ketchup Entertainment

A new Hellboy has debuted, as Ketchup Entertainment has released the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man. No release date is known.

Hellboy is returning to the big screen, and I think many people forgot it was happening. Ketchup Entertainment is releasing Hellboy: The Crooked Man soon, starring Jack Kesy (12 Strong) as Ole Red Fist, as well as Adeline Rudolf (Resident Evil), Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man. The film is co-written by Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy, and Christopher Golden, who has written many comics set in the Hellboy universe. It is directed by Brian Taylor (Crank). Filming took place last spring in Bulgaria.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Synopsis

Based on the comic-book miniseries of the same name by Mike Mignola and artist Richard Corben, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set in the 1950s and costars Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil.

This is, of course, the third time Hellboy has been in theaters. Guillermo del Toro directed two films starring Ron Pearlman as the tile character, released in 2004 and 2008 to modest success. A reboot starring Dan Habour was released in theaters in 2019, and while it has its fans, it has failed to reignite the franchise. Now, Ketchup Entertainment is looking to keep the budget low and try to cash in. While I think Kesy looks and acts the part well, and I like the focus more on the horror aspects of the character, this doesn't look very good. I won't pass judgment without seeing it, of course, but you get what you pay for, and it doesn't look like they paid very much.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not have an official release date yet.

