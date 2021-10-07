Hellraiser Reboot Finds Its Pinhead In Jamie Clayton

The Hellraiser reboot has found its Pinhead. Jamie Clayton (Sense8, L Word: Generation Q) will be playing the franchise lead in the new film coming to Hulu as a feature film directed by David Bruckner. This means we will be getting a female Pinhead. The reboot will be written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (SiREN, Super Dark Times, The Night House). Spyglass Media is partnering with Hulu on the release, and they are making a huge push into horror in the next year, with Scream 5 also coming from them to theaters in January. Original creator Barker, alongside Marc Toberoff, is on board as producers, joining Phantom Four's David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. All of this info was in a press release issued a few minutes ago, so it is officially official.

Hopefully, This Is Better Than The Last Few Hellraiser Films

Odessa A'zion ("Grand Army," "Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,") will also star, alongside Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why," "Ratched,"), Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "ER,"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "Love, Simon,"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Into the Dark"), Aoife Hinds ("Normal People," "Anne Boleyn,"), and Hiam Abbass ("Blade Runner 2049," "Succession."). Also in the notice is the info that principal photography has wrapped on the film. Here is what Bruckner had to say about the film and working with Clive Barker: "It's been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we're aiming to create a very special new chapter in the 'Hellraiser' legacy."

As long as they are better than the last 3-4 films in the series, I am on board. This is a franchise that desperately needed a reboot to continue and could work really well in a modern setting. Hopefully not too modern, though, we still want to see practical effects galore in this, Mr. Bruckner. As for Clayton, she seems excited.