Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: a24, Heretic, hugh grant

Heretic Will Be Released On Blu-ray By A24 On January 21st

A24 will release its excellent thriller Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21, with special features including an audio commentary.

Article Summary Heretic Blu-ray release set for January 21 by A24, includes exciting special features.

Starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East, with direction by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Audio commentary, behind-the-scenes, and Dolby Atmos enhance this home viewing experience.

Hugh Grant's acclaimed villain role may spark Oscar buzz, showcasing his versatile acting.

A24 will release Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21st. The film stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East and was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film has grossed $44 million worldwide, a solid take for A24, and is also cleaning up on PVOD right now. Grant has received some award considerations for his performance, so getting this Blu-ray into the hands of possible Oscar voters is a big deal during the run-up to voting. This disc will include an audio commentary track with Beck and Woods, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and Dolby Atmos sound. Below, you can see the release cover and the full features list.

Heretic Blu-ray Special Features List

Two young missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). Made to choose between belief and disbelief, they find themselves plunged into the darkest labyrinths of Reed's mind and a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in this twisted horror from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).

Here is the complete list of special features and early specs on the release:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio commentary with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Seeing is Believing : Behind the Scenes of Heretic

: Behind the Scenes of On-set Photography by Kimberly French

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

This is my favorite performance of Grant's career. I could listen to him give long speeches like this all day, and he is leaning into his villain era. It has brought out a whole new side of him that I didn't expect to get at this point in his filmography, and one can only hope that he gets more roles like this in the future. Not just the loveable cad but a cold, calculating, sinister man who sends chills down your spine.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!