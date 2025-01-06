Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: , ,

Heretic Will Be Released On Blu-ray By A24 On January 21st

A24 will release its excellent thriller Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21, with special features including an audio commentary.

A24 will release Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21st. The film stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East and was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film has grossed $44 million worldwide, a solid take for A24, and is also cleaning up on PVOD right now. Grant has received some award considerations for his performance, so getting this Blu-ray into the hands of possible Oscar voters is a big deal during the run-up to voting. This disc will include an audio commentary track with Beck and Woods, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and Dolby Atmos sound. Below, you can see the release cover and the full features list.

Heretic Blu-ray Special Features List

Two young missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). Made to choose between belief and disbelief, they find themselves plunged into the darkest labyrinths of Reed's mind and a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in this twisted horror from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).

Here is the complete list of special features and early specs on the release:

  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Audio commentary with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods
  • Seeing is Believing: Behind the Scenes of Heretic
  • On-set Photography by Kimberly French
  • Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

This is my favorite performance of Grant's career. I could listen to him give long speeches like this all day, and he is leaning into his villain era. It has brought out a whole new side of him that I didn't expect to get at this point in his filmography, and one can only hope that he gets more roles like this in the future. Not just the loveable cad but a cold, calculating, sinister man who sends chills down your spine.

