Heretic Will Be Released On Blu-ray By A24 On January 21st
A24 will release its excellent thriller Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21, with special features including an audio commentary.
A24 will release Heretic on Blu-ray on January 21st. The film stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East and was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film has grossed $44 million worldwide, a solid take for A24, and is also cleaning up on PVOD right now. Grant has received some award considerations for his performance, so getting this Blu-ray into the hands of possible Oscar voters is a big deal during the run-up to voting. This disc will include an audio commentary track with Beck and Woods, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and Dolby Atmos sound. Below, you can see the release cover and the full features list.
Heretic Blu-ray Special Features List
Two young missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). Made to choose between belief and disbelief, they find themselves plunged into the darkest labyrinths of Reed's mind and a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in this twisted horror from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).
Here is the complete list of special features and early specs on the release:
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Audio commentary with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods
- Seeing is Believing: Behind the Scenes of Heretic
- On-set Photography by Kimberly French
- Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
This is my favorite performance of Grant's career. I could listen to him give long speeches like this all day, and he is leaning into his villain era. It has brought out a whole new side of him that I didn't expect to get at this point in his filmography, and one can only hope that he gets more roles like this in the future. Not just the loveable cad but a cold, calculating, sinister man who sends chills down your spine.