Hocus Pocus 2 Director Explains Garry and Penny Marshall Cameo

If you've been living under a rock… Hocus Pocus 2 is finally out on Disney+, with a fresh chance to revisit the nostalgia of the original film while attempting to tap into audiences' profitable desires for an ongoing story. For fans of the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus, the second installment went heavy on the easter eggs with its longtime fans in mind and even offered one glimpse at an in-universe love for the actual film itself.

To elaborate, in the original Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters arrive at a house they assume to be the devil's, where a man and his wife (Garry and Penny Marshall) offer a memorable dose of comedy. While brief, it certainly became impactful for franchise fans as it once again incorporated the moment into the new chapter of the family-friendly story. But this time around, the scene is being viewed by someone who's watching the actual Hocus Pocus film in the background.

During a recent interview, the film's director Anne Fletcher elaborated on her choice and explained, "I always knew I wanted to put some scene from [the] original movie on the TV because I thought it would be fun and true to modern-day Halloween, with fans always watching Hocus Pocus," Fletcher shares with EW and goes on to add, "My editor, Julia [Wong] and I landed on the cameo with Garry and Penny because it's one of the funniest parts of the movie, and their characters are so beloved by everyone — including myself — that it just felt right to put Garry and Penny in this movie."

The publication also notes that the film's director emphasized the viewers' and creatives' love for those characters, with Fletcher additionally reaffirming to them that it was strictly "to remember and honor them as being a huge, important and fun part of the original movie, not to mention the importance of who they were in the world [and] what they gave us all during their lives. Joy, laughter, [and] happiness. Again, it just felt right."

Did you have a favorite easter egg in Hocus Pocus 2?