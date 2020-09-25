Hocus Pocus Reunion Set with Bette Midler Hosting Virtual Hulaween

It looks like the Sanderson sisters are reuniting as Hocus Pocus (1993) stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker join Bette Midler for her annual Hulaween gala festival. Titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, the 2020 event is to benefit the New York Restoration Project on October 30. The aim is to help NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood."

Hocus Pocus Synopsis

Hocus Pocus (1993) focuses on three wayward witches Winifred (Midler), Mary (Najimy), and Sarah (Parker), who return to terrorize a modern New England town following their execution during the Salem Witch Trials during the 17th century. Max (Omri Katz) resurrects them on accident during Halloween and must find a way with the help of his sister Dani (Thora Birch), his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw), and Thackery (Sean Murray) to stop the sisters from their nefarious plans. Thackery was cursed turned into an immortal cat (voice of Jason Marsden) by the Sandersons. The film became a cult classic after its initial panning by critics making $11.5 passed its budget.

Sequel Plans and Hulaween Event Info

Since October 2019, there were plans for a Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+ with a screenplay from Jen Dangelo. Adam Shankman was announced in March to direct. Midler, Najimy, and Parker expressed interest in reprising their respective roles. Limited edition merchandise and virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm school are going to be available to fans in the lead up to the Hulaween event. Virtual tickets cost $10. You can find out more details about the Hocus Pocus event here. You can steam the film on Disney+.