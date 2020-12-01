Liam Neeson Thriller Honest Thief Hits Blu-ray & Digital This Month

Honest Thief, the latest Liam Neeson thriller/action movie where he has to use a certain set of skills because Taken joke, is releasing for home viewing this month. December 8th digitally, and on Blu-ray/DVD on December 29th, perfect for picking up and watch on New Years' to pass the time until the ball drops on 2020. This was actually not that bad, one of the better Neeson flicks since Taken set him down this path. I don't know about calling him "Global Action Hero Liam Neeson" like Universal does, but he certainly makes a lot of these films now. You can see the Honest Thief Blu-ray cover down below.

Honest Thief Blu-ray Specs

"Meticulous thief Tom Carter (Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while keeping his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Walsh), Tom decides to come clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Packed with action, Honest Thief is a tale of redemption and one man's mission to make things right for the sake of love. Global action hero Liam Neeson (Taken franchise, Batman Begins) stars as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in only to be double-crossed by a pair of corrupt FBI agents in the gripping thriller Honest Thief, available to own on Digital December 8, 2020, and on Blu-ray™, DVD, and On-Demand December 29, 2020, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, crude references, and brief strong language

Languages/Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH and Latin America Spanish Subtitles

Honest Thief is available to own on Digital December 8, 2020, and on Blu-ray™, DVD, and On-Demand December 29, 2020. It really is a solid film, so maybe give this one a go sometime this season.