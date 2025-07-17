Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: New Trailer Released Ahead Of Trailer Debut Tomorrow

We got a new poster for Mortal Kombat II, and the launch event for the release of the first trailer begins on July 17 at 11:05 AM EST/8:05 AM PST.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II trailer launch event set for July 17, with full trailer premiering at 12:00 PM EST.

Warner Bros. teases Mortal Kombat II with new posters and in-universe viral marketing campaigns.

The first Mortal Kombat film helped test hybrid theatrical and streaming releases during the pandemic in 2021.

Details about Mortal Kombat II’s story remain under wraps ahead of its theatrical release in October 2025.

We got some in-universe viral marketing for Mortal Kombat II the other day, so it's not surprising that a trailer is getting ready to drop tomorrow. While we're all roasting in the summer heat, it's not at all surprising that studios are dropping trailers for movies that don't come out until the fall. TRON: Ares is another film with massive potential at the box office, and we've had that teaser trailer for a hot minute now. We got a new poster which is just another high-quality version of the logo and the trailer launch event, because apparently we're doing that all the time now for some god forsaken reason, starts on July 17 at 11:05 AM EST/8:05 AM PST and will countdown until the trailer premieres at the top of the hour, 12:00 PM EST / 9:00 AM PST. With the trailer release, we'll likely get some more images and one-pager information, which includes cast credits and some sort of summary, so even if the trailer is very vague, we should have some idea of what direction Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are heading with this film, one way or another.

Is Mortal Kombat II Heading For A Flawless Victory?

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program: Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, with Mortal Kombat bringing in $82 million worldwide, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out last year and did very well, but Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a little longer to get going. The film was officially greenlit in June 2022.

We don't know anything about the story at the moment. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid returns to direct, and Jeremy Slater writes the screenplay. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee are set to produce. Mortal Kombat II currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

