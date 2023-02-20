4 Out Of 8 Will Do, James Gunn- The Daily LITG, 20th February 2023

A daily LITG runaround what people were reading on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and over the last four years, as well as comic creator birthdays.

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. Oh and James Gunn replied to the most popular story yesterday…

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films (Feb. 17)
8 DC Heroes We'd Like to See in Future Films | DC Comics
  1. 8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films
  2. Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
  3. The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
  4. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Is A Great Star Wars Film {Review}
  5. Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More 
  6. X-Men '97, Warrior Nun, Ironheart, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
  8. Mattel Announces Target Exclusive Jurassic Park 93' Retro Collection
  9. Superman: Space Age #3 Preview: Welcome to the Hall of Justice
  10. Pokemon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaquaval Ex

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology

Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
  1. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  2. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  3. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  4. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  5. Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
  6. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  7. Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More For Survivors Of The Void DLC
  8. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  9. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family
  10. Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"

LITG two years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer

The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer - The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
Instagram screencap

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Passes on Reboot Plans
  3. Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
  4. Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
  5. Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
  6. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  7. Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
  8. The New Shining Fates Pokémon TCG Set Hits Shelves Today
  9. The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
  10. Titans Season 3 Preview: Conor Leslie Goes Gollum (We Think?) on Set
  11. Justice League Comic Gets Zack Snyder Cut Covers From DC For $1 Extra
  12. Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Copies Up For Auction
  13. Ultrachatter About Ultramega As James Harren's #1 Heads To FOC
  14. After 29 Years At DC Comics, Vince Letterio Joins Dynamite
  15. Matthew Rosenberg Has Rekindled His Feud with the Post Office
  16. Rush Limbaugh Biographical Comic Book Rushed Out For Tomorrow
  17. The Department Of Truth To Be A TV Series – Honest (UPDATE)
  18. Speculation Corner: Captain Marvel #1 1989 Giant-Size Special
  19. Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021
  20. Carnage and Curse Of Man-Thing Both Have Messy Creative Changes
  21. Six Launches From Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2021
  22. Marvel Comics Creates New Trading Cards Packs For Heroes Reborn
  23. Silver City Launches, Babyteeth Returns, Aftershock May 2021 Solicits
  24. Everything You Knew About Buffy Was Wrong in Boom May 2021 Solicts
  25. Dave Sim Versus Disney Over Baby Yoda Cerebus?
  26. V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0 In Titan Comics May 2021 Solicitations
  27. Die: Image Announces The Series' Final Story Arc, "Bleed"
  28. Looper Meets Saga- Declan Shalvey Writes Time Before Time From Image
  29. Dark Horse Comics May 2021 Solicits Launch Orville, Witcher, Hellboy
  30. Binc Gave Almost $3 Million To Bookstores And Comic Shops In 2020
  31. Red Sonja and Babyteeth Finale On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
  32. Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Moritat Launch Invincible Red Sonja
  33. Dynamite Hires DC's Jim Sokolowski and Diamond's Nick Pentz

LITG three years ago –  Umbrella Academy were coming back

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

  1. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
  2. Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
  3. Wally West Joining Up The Dots Between Heroes In Crisis, Rebirth, Doomsday Clock in Flash Forward #6 – 5G Next? (Spoilers)
  4. The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
  5. Krakoan Crack, Fight Scenes and Jim Lee Impressions (New Mutants #7, Wolverine #1 and Marauders #8 Spoilers)
  6. The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
  7. Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
  8. Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
  9. Batman's Wonderful New Toys, Harley Quinn's Plan For The Joker, Very Little Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
  10. Fast Food Industry Doesn't Understand Why Comic Book Website Keeps Writing Articles About It

LITG four years ago – always Sunny

And mobile Warhammer.

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
  2. 'Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest' Brings Classic Warhammer to Mobile
  3. Big Announcements From DC Comics Coming This Week
  4. Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
  5. Frankensteining Marvel Comics May 2019 Solicitations

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steve Oliff, comics colourist
  • Justin Jordan, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.
  • Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.
  • Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles
  • Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.