4 Out Of 8 Will Do, James Gunn- The Daily LITG, 20th February 2023 A daily LITG runaround what people were reading on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and over the last four years, as well as comic creator birthdays.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. Oh and James Gunn replied to the most popular story yesterday…

Would 4 of 8 do? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology

LITG two years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer

LITG three years ago – Umbrella Academy were coming back

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

LITG four years ago – always Sunny

And mobile Warhammer.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Oliff , comics colourist

, comics colourist Justin Jordan , co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.

, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things. Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.

former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy. Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles

Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.