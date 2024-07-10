Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Horizon: An American Saga, Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1, Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2 Pulled From The Schedule

Warner Bros. has pulled Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2 from its August 16th theatrical release after Chapter 1 underperformed at the box office.

Article Summary Warner Bros. removes Chapter 2 of 'Horizon' saga from August 16 release.

No new date announced after Chapter 1's box office underperformance.

Chapter 1's hoped for boost from streaming before Chapter 2 debut.

Critics lukewarm as film earns $23.4M worldwide on $100M budget.

Oh dear, this isn't good. The summer box office has been a story of some highs and some very low lows, depending on what studio is up to bat. Warner Bros. is one of those studios that can't seem to find a film that isn't either a massive hit or a spectacular failure. There is a middle ground, and while its competition might be finding it, they are having a hard time. June ended with another massive stumble for the studio, which has some consequences further down the line. The release of Horizon: An American Saga and splitting it into two movies would always be a gamble, considering how audiences respond to Westerns. They either bring in a massive audience, or no one goes to see them. Western films are also expensive to make, and now, less than two weeks after the release of Chapter 1, the release of Chapter 2 is unknown. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2 has been pulled from its planned mid-August release date with no new release date announced.

"Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run," a New Line spokesperson said.

Added Territory Pictures in a separate statement, "The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans and the theater owners as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2."

We can expect that the theatrical window for Chapter 1 is about to get a lot shorter if at all possible, considering the plan appears to be attempting to build an audience through streaming and hoping they like the movie enough to turn out for the second film. At the time of writing, Chapter 1 has only made $23.4 million at the worldwide box office with a rumored budget of about $100 million before marketing for both films. Critically, the film is more fairing great, with Chapter 1 currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. There weren't any promotional screenings of the movie in many markets, neither closed nor open to the public, which could have helped drum up some momentum at the box office. Maybe the Yellowstone audience Kevin Costner thought would show up for this film will show up once it hits streaming, but those proposed Chapters 3 and 4 are looking less likely by the day.

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award-winning visionary filmmaker Kevin Costner directs New Line Cinema's vast Horizon: An American Saga Chapters One and Two, a multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. A story of America too big for one film, this true cinematic event also stars Costner, who co-writes with Jon Baird (The Explorers Guild) and produces through his Territory Pictures.

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Giovanni Ribisi star alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O'Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower, Michael Anganaro, and more.

New Line Cinema and Territory Pictures Present a Territory Pictures production, a Kevin Costner Film, Horizon: An American Saga. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters Across North America, the first was released on June 28, 2024, the second on currently doesn't have a release date, and in select international markets—Spain and UK on those same respective dates, and Holland and Italy on 4 July.

