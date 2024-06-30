Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: A Quiet Place: Day One, Inside Out 2, Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place: Day One Breaks The 2024 Horror Jinx At The Box Office

Inside Out 2 won its third straight Weekend Box Office but A Quiet Place: Day One finally delivered a hit that horror needed desperately.

Article Summary A Quiet Place: Day One notches record $53 million opening for 2024 horror.

Inside Out 2 holds first place with $57 million, surpassing $1 billion globally.

Kevin Costner's Horizon underperforms with $11 million amid poor ratings.

Despicable Me 4 set to compete with Inside Out 2 in next week's box office.

A Quiet Place: Day One went out and finally became the breakout that horror has desperately needed this weekend at the box office. Itxsx made $53 million, not enough for first place overall, but a record for the franchise and far and away the biggest opening for horror in 2024 so far. As a matter of fact, that opening makes it the highest-grossing horror film of 2024 already after only three days. That tells you how badly the genre needed a hit. that it came so far into the year is nuts.

A Quiet Place Can't Defeat Inside Out 2

First place ahead of A Quiet Place went to now three-time champion Inside Out 2. The Pixar film added another $57 million, another spectacular hold, and worldwide it has now crossed the $1 billion mark, the fastest to cross that line for an animated film, ever. Eleven animated films in history have passed $1 billion, and Disney and Pixar combined to have eight of the m. Just staggering numbers there. Third place was the other big opener this weekend, as Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga- Part One made $11 million. This one brought in the exact audience you would expect, as the older demo flocked to theaters. It actually scored at the top of what was expected from a Western, but with poor reviews and a bad audience score, this one should fall fast in the next couple of weeks. Rounding out the top five, fourth place went to Bad Boys: Ride or Die with $10.3 million, and fifth place went to Kalki 2898 AD, with $10.1 million.

The weekend box office top five for June 28th:

Inside Out 2- $57 million A Quiet Place: Day One- $53 million Horizon- $11 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die- $10.3 million Kalki 2898 AD- $10.1 million

Next week is a huge one, as Despicable Me 4 opens on Wednesday. That and Inside Out 2 will battle for first, though there is no way those minions won't take the top spot. Also opening is A24's MaXXXine, and hopefully that one can find its footing. It is all about Despicable Me 4 though. I think it makes $138 million for the five day, and it will be fun to see those two animated films duke it out for a couple of weeks.

