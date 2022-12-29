How Thanos Influenced Jonathan Majors Performance As Kang

We got a taste of Jonathan Majors as Kang during the first season of Loki, but we will see a very different version of the character by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania rolls around. Going forward, this character will be one of the big bads for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so you know this performance has to be something you can build a foundation on. Majors recently did an interview with Nerdbunker (via Screen Rant) about what other MCU villains he drew inspiration from when he was shaping his character. He specifically cited what Josh Brolin did with Thanos over the course of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"What Josh Brolin did so beautifully with Thanos was that he tried to make him as three-dimensional as possible to make it very clear, you know, and he really believed in it," Major explained. "Which is why I think it was so morally ambiguous as to how bad he is. And I also think that the more villainous you are and the more anti-hero-hero you are, the deeper your constitution has to be.

"I think with Kang, my objective with every role I play is to make them as universal and as human as possible," Majors continued. "I think we'd be lucky, you know, for these next phases to have a big bad that also allows the audiences to oscillate between cheering and booing."

So it sounds like Majors is going to do his best to make Kang as three-dimensional, which always makes for a better villain for all. While a villain that is just evil for the sake of being evil and you can't really wrap your head around their intentions can be fun to watch, they are better for a one-off type of film. However, for a villain that will be around for a little while, you need more to hang onto, and it sounds like Majors is leaning into that when it comes to Kang.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.