How to Train Your Dragon Director on Expanding Mythology

The director of the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon movie opens up about how he hoped to avoid making another "soulless remake."

Article Summary Director Dean DeBlois returns for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, aiming to honor the original trilogy.

DeBlois wanted to avoid making a "soulless remake" and insisted on directing to preserve the saga’s spirit.

The film will expand the mythology and deepen character interactions while staying true to the beloved story.

Fans can expect familiar moments and new immersive action, with the release set for June 13, 2025.

After years of rumors and cautious optimism, the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise is officially taking flight again—this time in live-action. Helmed by original writer-director Dean DeBlois, the film is set to bring the acclaimed DreamWorks animated saga into a new era while preserving what made the original trilogy such a cultural touchstone.

The project, set for release later this month, has already sparked both excitement and concern among fans, many of whom hold deep affection for the animated films' emotional storytelling, breathtaking world-building, and heartfelt coming-of-age themes. DeBlois, well aware of that pressure, recently spoke to Screen Rant about the responsibility of adapting his own work into live-action—an opportunity he insisted on seizing personally.

How to Train Your Dragon Director Wanted to Avoid Making a "Soulless Remake"

The filmmaker explains, "I knew that people were going to be very protective of the movies that they loved and they didn't want to see them messed with, and so there was a danger of just disappointing people with yet another soulless remake." He continues, "And from the very beginning, I said, if you're really thinking about doing this, please let me do it because I share that sentiment. I'm not a fan of live-action remakes of animated movies in general because I feel like they're usually disappointing versions of those movies that I love, and so this allowed me to put my convictions to the test. Can we keep everything about the story that people have come to love and bring embellishments in terms of the deeper mythology, richer character interactions, more immersive action?"

The live-action film will reintroduce audiences to Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and his Night Fury companion, Toothless, in the Viking village of Berk. Taking on the lead roles are Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid. Plot-wise, the remake will reportedly stick close to the story of the 2010 animated original, which followed Hiccup as he challenged his tribe's legacy of dragon slaying by befriending one of the creatures they feared most. And the trailer even makes sure to include a few shot-for-shot moments, so this one is definitely looking to appease its pre-existing fans.

How to Train Your Dragon (in live-action) is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.

