How to Train Your Dragon: A First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Universal has released a first look behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon.

Director Dean DeBlois returns to helm the remake, explaining his passion for revisiting this beloved world.

Mason Thames and Nico Parker star as Hiccup and Astrid, with behind-the-scenes reactions to their casting.

How To Train Your Dragon's live-action adventure soars into theaters on June 13, 2025, promising stunning visuals.

We got the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon the other day, and so far, the reactions have been interesting. Some people seem kind of into it, while others wonder why Dreamworks and Universal are copying Disney's homework. Is this happening because there is a theme park in the works? It depends on your level of cynicism. Regardless of how you might feel about the existence of this movie, director Dean Deblois clearly has always loved and respected this world. He's the director of the three animated films, and in the new first-look featurette that was released, he explains his reasoning for wanting to return to this world. We also get to see stars Mason Thames and Nico Parker find out they got the roles. We're sure everyone is continuing to be Totally Normal about Parker's casting.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

