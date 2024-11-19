Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How to Train Your Dragon: First Trailer, Poster, Summary, And Images

Universal has released the first teaser, poster, images, and summary for the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

Article Summary Universal unveils live-action teaser for How to Train Your Dragon, a surprising early debut under the radar.

Teaser showcases glimpse of dragons, a crucial element for this adaptation of the beloved animated series.

Images reveal Nico Parker as Astrid and confirm Toothless's classic look, bringing excitement to fans.

How to Train Your Dragon set for a June 13, 2025 release in theaters, promising a visually stunning remake.

Well, this came a little sooner than we thought it would! The first image from the How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake was released recently, and we thought that Universal might debut the teaser trailer attached to Wicked at the earliest or, more likely, during the Super Bowl or attached to Dreamworks next film Dogman which will be released in January. It turns out we were wrong on this one, and we got it today. The early YouTube comments seem mostly positive, with people surprised that this exists at all, so it's been flying under the radar for most people who aren't terminally online.

The teaser does what a teaser needs to: show us very little of the film but give us a decent idea of what it will look like. In this case, it gives us a good idea of what the dragons will look like, and whether they nailed these aspects was truly going to be the make-it-or-break aspect of this film. This footage is likely unfinished because the movie is still more than six months away and already looks pretty solid. Toothless looks like Toothless from the animated films. Now the worry becomes whether or not this will be a shot-for-shot remake because that shot with Toothless and Hiccup in this teaser is right from the first film. They have said it isn't, but we'll see. We also got a poster, which is well done, an image, and a behind-the-scenes image, which gives us an excellent look at Nico Parker as Astrid, which I'm sure everyone is going to be Totally Normal about. Also, director Dean DeBlois looks like he could be an extra in the film with a sweater change in that BTS image.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

