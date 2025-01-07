Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: dog man

Dog Man: A Look Inside Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Plus 2 New Posters

Universal and Dreamworks' Dog Man is a new film coming out in just a few weeks, and a new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released.

Last year, Dreamworks put out one of the best movies they have made in years with The Wild Robot and while it feels like that movie just came out, they are already back in theaters for another movie, this one called Dog Man. It's an adaptation of the insanely popular graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. If you were a kid or if you have a kid who was into Captain Underpants, then you were probably into this. Dreamworks has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette about the film that talks a bit about the story, which is buckwild, and the style of animation. If you were a fan of the look of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem and how it looks hand-drawn with all of the imperfections that come with that, you're probably going to like the look of Dog Man as well. It's a deceptively pretty-looking movie that, if it's good, is probably going to end up on the Dreamworks underrated gems lists because people won't see it based on the concept alone. We also got two new posters from Dolby and ScreenX, respectively, and tickets are on sale. Dog Man will be released later this month.

Dog Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Part dog, part man, all hero.

From DreamWorks Animation—creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby—comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey's New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over.

As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey's latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.

When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.

Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey's assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah's cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.

Dog Man is directed by Emmy winner Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), whose credits include the groundbreaking animated series Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. The film is produced by Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon.

Launched in 2016 by Dav Pilkey—the #1 global bestselling author and award-winning illustrator of the Captain Underpants books—the Dog Man Scholastic series now includes 12 books. The series has more than 60 million copies in print and has been translated into 45 languages. Cat Kid Comic Club, a spin-off of Dog Man launched in 2020, has also topped bestseller lists around the world. The most recent Dog Man book, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, was overall the #1 bestselling children's book in the U.S. in 2023, across all children's formats and ages. Pilkey's newest book in the Dog Man Series, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, is set to release on December 3, 2024.

DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

