Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How To Train Your Dragon: New Character Featurette And A New Clip

Universal released a new How to Train Your Dragon character featurette, which spotlights Nico Parker as Astrid, plus a new clip.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new How to Train Your Dragon character featurette starring Nico Parker as Astrid.

Recent character shorts spotlight cast introductions, with praise for Parker from the director and co-stars.

A brand new How to Train Your Dragon movie clip has been released as part of ramped-up marketing efforts.

Early reactions are positive, with the film set to deliver a faithful and emotional live-action adaptation.

Oh god, you're all going to be so freaking weird about this. Universal is doing a series of character shorts for How to Train Your Dragon, where each actor introduces themselves and their relationship to the character they are playing. Of course, the first two with Mason Thames and Gerard Butler went really well, and there was not a bad word in the comment section. Now they released a new one spotlighting Nico Parker as Astrid, and it's like all of the racist weirdos decided to crawl out from the rock they live under to remind us that, for some god forsaken reason, people still think this way. Thames, Butler, and director Dean DeBlois sing Parker's praises along with the stunt team, but she's not blonde or white, so let's go insane for the second time this month. I know you were all in the Ironheart comment sections.

Anyway, back to this absolutely fantastic movie that I loved. Universal is starting to pick up the marketing pace a bit more for How to Train Your Dragon, and that means whole clips are starting to make their way online. So, if you already have tickets, maybe don't watch anything online. You're already committed, and it's not that long until the film comes out. Why not experience it on the biggest screen in the best quality?

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a massive fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!