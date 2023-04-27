Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Debuts First Trailer The new trailer and poster for Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is here, fresh from its debut at CinemaCon2023.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the upcoming prequel film based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, just released its new trailer. Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis star in the prequel, set 64 years before the events of the original trilogy of books and films. The film follows young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) and his relationship with Hunger Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) and the events that eventually lead him on the path to becoming the tyrannical leader of Panem. The trailer and new poster debuted as part of the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon. You can see them down below.

A New Hunger Games Is A Big Bet For Lionsgate

"Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, so Lionsgate has a lot riding on this adaptation. Hopefully, it can elevate the source material a little bit better than the last two Hunger Games films did. Neither of those films was very good, and that they were split into two films was painful to sit through. Lionsgate has their work cut out for them to erase that from people's minds and get excited about Hunger Games all over again. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17th.