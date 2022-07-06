Hunger Games Prequel Casts A Bunch More Roles

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, is filming right now, and even more, roles have been cast. Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly have all boarded the film. Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7; Dillon will play Mizzen, tribute from District 4; Kuse will play Brandy, tribute from District 10; Brutscheidt will play Tanner, tribute from District 10; Abold will play Reaper, tribute from District 11; Strates will play Persephone Price, mentor to District 4's Mizzen; Shapiro will play Billy Taupe, member of the Covey; Somner will play Spruce, from District 12; and Reilly will play Maude Ivory, another member of the Covey. Deadline had the news.

Hunger Games Cast Is Getting As Big As Oppenheimer's

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer has also joined the cast as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus's cousin and confidante. Schafer joins Rachel Zegler, who stars as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray. Josh Andrés Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, being played by Tom Blyth. Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; and Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11. Francis Lawrence is behind the director's chair.

The film has been in front of cameras for a couple of weeks now, so expect more and more casting announcements in the coming weeks as well. The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, so Lionsgate has a lot riding on this adaptation. Hopefully, it can elevate the source material a little bit better than the last two Hunger Games films did.