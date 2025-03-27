Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Goes For Simplicity For First Poster

The first poster for the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer has been released. The film will be in theaters on July 18.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for the acclaimed Do Revenge.

The film releases on July 18, 2025, placing it against major blockbusters.

Returning stars include Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

I Know What You Did Last Summer has released its first poster, and they went the simple route. Hey- it is not a stack of heads with a light behind it, so I will take it. Starring in the Sony reboot are Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and the also returning Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th, 2025. This will now be the third film in the canon since I am pretty sure they will ignore the bad 2006 film and the equally bad TV series from 2021 that aired on Prime Video.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Has A Bad Release Date

I am interested in this right now because of Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Her pitch for this apparently blew Sony away, which perks my ears up. The amount of 90s flare Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer. Here is the poster.

Let's face it; this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. Kevin Williamson even wrote it. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much of its time and not something that needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it. The release date is doing it no favors, as it opens around Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Oof.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will open exclusively in theaters on July 18.

