I Know What You Did Last Summer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Update I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a sequel, & though his name has been talked about, Freddie Prinze Jr. isn't guaranteed to return.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a legacy sequel. Sony has set up a sequel to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Leah McKendrick will pen the script. Last we heard when the news broke last month, stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Freddie Prinze Jr. were also in talks to come back. They were the survivors of the first two films in the series, released in 1997 and 1998. It turns out, according to Freddie, those talks are imaginary, as he told Too Fab that he hadn't heard a peep about it. Check out his comments below.

Guess I Know What You Did Last Summer's Producers Have Work To Do

"I have been offered nothing, nothing," the actor clarifies. "They just said that to get people excited. I haven't spoken to anyone at their company; my agents haven't received an offer from them whatsoever. I had a conversation with the director a few days after they announced that just to be like, 'Yo, what the hell? Why are they saying I'm going to be in a movie that I'm probably not going to be in?' And she said, 'Let me pitch you the idea.' So she's spoken to me about the idea, but I haven't said yes, I haven't received an offer. I have no reason to lie to anyone; I have no skin in the game. I'm only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like, and there's not gonna be any wiggle room this time around. I messed up the first time around; this time, I just want to do stuff I'm passionate about. So yeah. I haven't read a script."

This is what I always imagine it means when it is reported that someone is "in talks" to be in a film or show. Most of the time, that probably means their name has been bandied about at most. How they would do a, I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel without Freddie, I am not sure. But we also might not need another one in the first place—more on this as we learn it, of course.