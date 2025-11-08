Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Alexandra Daddario, I Wish You All the Best, LGBTQ

I Wish You All the Best Star Daddario on Dorfman, Fogelmanis & More

Alexandra Daddario (Mayfair Witches) spoke to us about the coming-of-age LBGTQ+ Lionsgate drama "I Wish You All the Best," Fogelmanis & more.

Article Summary Alexandra Daddario discusses taking on a supportive role in I Wish You All the Best's LGBTQ+ story

Daddario praises director Tommy Dorfman for her calm, confident approach in her directorial debut

Corey Fogelmanis's performance as Ben is highlighted for emotional depth and authenticity

The cast formed instant connections on set, helping bring the coming-of-age drama to life

An adolescent's journey to adulthood remains one of life's most difficult paths, especially when you're more likely to be subjected to prejudice, like the LGBTQ+ community. A story like Lionsgate's I Wish You All the Best, based on the novel by Mason Deaver, tells a story of a youth trying to forge an identity and acceptance against the grain. The Tommy Dorfman film follows Ben DeBacker (Corey Fogelmanis), who's a non-binary teen embarking on a journey of self-discovery after getting kicked out by their parents. They find refuge with their sister Hannah (Alexandra Daddario), who, along with her husband Thomas (Cole Sprouse), takes them in as they figure things out. The Mayfair Witches star spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether she read Dever's book, working with the actor-turned-first-time director, and the My Life with the Walter Boys star.

I Wish You All the Best Star Alexandra Daddario on Jumping at the Opportunity to Play an Inspiring & Supporting Role

What intrigued you about I Wish You All the Best? Were you already familiar with Mason's novel before accepting?

I wasn't familiar with the novel. I was incredibly impressed by the script, incredibly so by Tommy Dorfman, and was eager to jump on board and play this role (of Hannah). I thought the role was wonderful, and the message of the role, being a supportive and loving mother, was something I related to.

What is Tommy like as a creative, and how did she handle herself in her directorial debut?

Tommy is incredibly intelligent and incredibly confident as a director, which is difficult to do. I think making it look like the set is calm, keeping an environment that allows creatives to be creative, and not worry about the chaos that usually goes on a set, is a difficult thing to do. Tommy was able to do it, and her confidence as a director was remarkable. I'm very impressed and curious to see what she does in the future.

Did you meet with Corey and Cole before filming to help build that dynamic between Hannah, Ben, and Thomas?

I did not meet with Corey, Cole, and Tommy ahead of time, but again, I think Tommy created such a wonderful set that everyone came on set with their guard down, ready to be creative and connected. It was instantaneous and really, a beautiful opportunity for people to connect, and we got that down quickly.

What can you say about the way Corey carried himself as Ben, and navigating that character's non-binary journey?

Corey is an incredible actor and has great things ahead of him. I was amazed by his access to his emotions, openness, loveliness, and sweetness. He's got an incredible quality about him, not to mention, he's a very talented actor. It was really wonderful to watch him.

What was your most difficult scene to film?

I don't remember a "most difficult scene" in the film. I enjoyed everything about this movie. There was one night that we were really cold. I hate feeling cold on set, because then you must pretend you're warm. That's always frustrating.

I Wish You All the Best, which also stars Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, and Lexi Underwood, comes to theaters on November 7th.

