iCarly Star Says a Follow-Up Film is Likely Shooting Next Year

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove reveals that a film script is nearly complete and shooting is expected to commence next year.

The upcoming iCarly film aims to wrap up major storylines left hanging after the Paramount+ revival ended.

Casting Carly's mom is a key focus, as the character will appear on screen for the first time in the franchise.

Fans can expect closure for Carly, Freddie, and more, with the film tying together the beloved iCarly universe.

The iCarly movie is finally moving from being a conversation to a plausible reality. After the Paramount+ revival wrapped and left a few threads hanging, star and executive producer Miranda Cosgrove now says the team is close to locking a plan for a feature that ties the universe together and answers long-standing questions fans have been asking about.

Cosgrove tells The Hollywood Reporter, "The script is almost finished and it looks like we're gonna be filming it early next year, so I'm really excited." Cosgrove then goes on to explain that the film's biggest obstacle comes from a crucial casting choice, adding, "I think the biggest challenge now is gonna be casting the character that's gonna be the mom because that's a character I don't think any of us ever really thought we were gonna meet within that universe, so we just really want to make sure we get it right."

iCarly Premise and Sequel Series

The update also aligns with what many believe the project needs most: a story that works as a capstone to the franchise and the right actor to play Carly's mom. As Cosgrove stated, this isn't necessarily a character that fans expected (especially this late into the series' existence), so getting the casting right is definitely a priority. But if the timeline holds with filming planned for next year, we could be finding out who will play Cosgrove's mother soon enough.

For anyone catching up, iCarly began on Nickelodeon with a simple hook that made it a household name for a generation. Carly Shay and her friends launched a DIY web show from her Seattle loft, balancing internet fame with everyday life. The Paramount+ revival picked up years later with Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress back in the leads, folding in adult life, careers, and a will-they-won't-they relationship for Carly and Freddie. Fortunately, a follow-up movie offers the creative team a clean opportunity to finish those arcs and bring back familiar faces while leaving room for a few surprises.

And if all goes to plan, fans may actually get the closure they have been waiting for.

