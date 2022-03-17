Sonic the Hedgehog 2: 9 New Character Posters Show Off The Main Cast

Paramount Pictures is ready for all of you to go and see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 next month as the marketing campaign continues. It's not surprising that they are pushing this movie so hard considering that they have already greenlit a third movie and a spin-off show and if this one underperforms that doesn't bode well for those two investments. However, the fan reactions online to all the trailers and whatnot have been really positive so far so we'll have to see how it turns out in the end. The cast shared nine new character posters to the official Twitter account and wow there are a lot of people in this movie.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.