Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

Ballerina: John Wick And Eve Are Both Hunting In This New Trailer

Eve and John Wick are both going hunting in this new trailer and two new images for Ballerina, which will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Article Summary Eve and John Wick track each other in the thrilling Ballerina trailer, teasing high-stakes action.

Keanu Reeves returns in a likely minimal role, but his scenes promise to draw fans into the theater.

John Wick's world expands with Ballerina, highlighting the detailed universe crafted by Stahelski and Kolstad.

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina features returning and new stars, set to release June 6, 2025.

Lionsgate has released the new trailer for Ballerina, plus two more images, and we get some more Keanu Reeves in this one. It makes sense that the marketing would lean into whatever scenes John and Reeves are in as a way to get people in the door. I personally still think his role will be extremely minimal, but we'll have to see. We learn a bit more about the plot in this film and that Eve's hunting mission isn't popular with the rest of the world. Now we know that John isn't just showing up to say hello; he's been hired to stop her by any means necessary, so you have to wonder about the depths of the favor someone had to call in to make that happen. So Eve is hunting the people who killed her father while John is hunting her. We're going to get to see them fight, and seeing John fight women is always so fun; these movies have done such a good job of showing the differences between how men and women physically use their bodies in hand-to-hand combat. Every frame of footage we see of this film continues to look excellent, so fingers crossed.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!