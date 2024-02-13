Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Damsel

Damsel: Millie Bobby Brown Saves Herself In The New Official Trailer

Netflix has released an official trailer for the twist on the fairytale film Damsel. Millie Bobby Brown stars as a princess who will save herself.

Article Summary New trailer subverts fairytales, featuring Millie Bobby Brown in 'Damsel'.

Elodie's quest for survival teases a unique cave escape and dragon encounters.

Director Fresnadillo aims high with an innovative dragon design as a key character.

Uncertainty looms over 'Damsel,' but Fresnadillo's twists on fantasy may triumph.

The next trailer for the upcoming Damsel has made its way online. The film, which is being pushed as one of the big releases that Netflix has come out this year, is looking to turn the concept of the fairytale on its head and show the princess saving herself. We love to see it. It also stars Netflix's favorite girl, Millie Bobby Brown. This new trailer teases a lot more of the plot, what Elodie will have to contend with to survive the caves, and what she'll have to deal with if she manages to escape. We also get some glimpses of the dragon.

The movie looks to turn many aspects of the fairytale on its head, which isn't different from one of the most well-known fairytale creatures. Dragons are creatures that have been done a million times over, and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is very aware that they will have to step it up for Damsel. He even told Empire that "the benchmark of dragons is so high. We worked hard on a new concept, a really great meeting point between fantasy creature [and] real. The dragon in this movie is a character, not only a beast but also something else." We love a new take on a classic, and it sounds like this film isn't just doing that in terms of its story but also one of the most infamous creatures in fantasy as well. Netflix movies remain very hit-or-miss and are impossible to judge based on the trailer, so your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not this one will be any good. I'll probably be watching for the dragon.

Damsel: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It will be released on March 8, 2024.

