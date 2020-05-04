New Poster For Lily Collins Thriller Inheritance Revealed

Lily Collins and Simon Pegg thriller Inheritance debuted a new poster this weekend. The Vertical Entertainment film sees the wealthy patriarch of a family pass away and leave a fortune behind to his wife and family. This was a secret, and that secret threatens the safety and sanity of the duo as they work to unlock the mysteries of his life before they destroy them. It looks like a really competent thriller, and Inheritance also features a tremendous supporting cast around Lily Collins. Besides Pegg, Connie Neilson, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton also star. Lily Collins is one of my favorite young actors, and any chance to see her onscreen right now is a welcome one. Check out the new poster, synopsis, and trailer for the film below.

Inheritance Synopsis and Trailer

The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. Starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton. Directed by Vaughn Stein, written by Matthew Kennedy.

The film looks excellent, and I cannot wait to watch this one. I only wish that I could sit down in a theater and watch this one. Oh well, I guess. Inheritance, Starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton can be seen exclusively first on Direct TV now, and then in select theaters, VOD, and on-demand on May 22nd. Keep an eye out for this one. I would not expect it to be in any theaters, but maybe like The Wretched, they can figure out a drive-in release.